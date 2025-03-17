Howe "very emotional" after lifting Carabao Cup: We wanted to make all of Newcastle proud

Howe "very emotional" after lifting Carabao Cup: We wanted to all of Newcastle proud

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admitted he was "emotional" after lifting the Carabao Cup at Wembley.

Newcastle were worthy 2-1 winners against Liverpool on Sunday.

And Howe said afterwards: “I am very very emotional and been all day which is unlike me.

"We knew what was at stake today for all of our fans, we wanted to do them proud and win the trophy.

"I am so, so pleased with the result and the performance - we deserved to win today.

"It was tough when Liverpool scored. I was thinking about extra time, we always make it difficult for ourselves it was never going to be 2-0.

"We were well aware of the history and we wanted to do the club proud. We wanted to score, we wanted to perform and we wanted to win.

"We are breaking new ground, I thought we were magnificent today.

"We worked consistently for two weeks on set plays just for this game and if you had seen us in practice you would have said we haad no chance.

"We couldn’t believe Dan Burn scored - he didn’t train like that! He was a colossus for us."

Howe admits he had been tactically planning for Sunday for several weeks, which included their recent defeat at Anfield in the Premier League.

He added, "I want to enjoy it first. I am always about tomorrow but I’ll put the coaching books away for a few days.

"Both teams were quite direct and we dealt with that really well. Nobody wanted to make a mistake, there wasn’t much pretty football played but we were effective in both boxes.

"We didn’t want to show our hand when we played them a few weeks ago, we still wanted to win that game we just did it in a different way."