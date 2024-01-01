Redknapp defends Spurs chairman Levy after 'not a great year'

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp can't see chairman Daniel Levy leaving anytime soon.

There has been talk of Levy selling his stake in the club.

But Redknapp told Football.London for Soare: “No, I can't see it.

“I mean, he's built a magnificent stadium there.

"They've got magnificent training facilities, a magnificent stadium, probably as good a football stadium as there is in the world now.

“And he has spent money. Tottenham have spent money, there's been good money on the team. They had players last year that were good enough to finish in the top four. With that squad they should have finished fourth.

“It wasn't a great year. I like the manager, I am a big fan. But it wasn’t a great year last year and you can’t blame Daniel for that.

"They’ve bought players. So I could never slag off Daniel Levy. It’d be easy for me to sit here and slag him off but I couldn’t do it, I found him a good man to work for. He never interfered with me with the team and he backed me as much as he could.”