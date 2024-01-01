Real Betis chief Fajardo ponders Lo Celso arrival, Fekir departure

Real Betis chief Manu Fajardo admits they're interested in Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

However, Fajardo concedes the money around the deal could prove out of reach for Betis.

He said: "As you know, he is a Tottenham player, he has a valid contract and we owe him respect. He is a very high-level player, with a past in Betis that left very good memories, but as of today he is still a remote option for Betis.

"We are expecting a busy summer. I have made several statements about our working method. We are a very dynamic and active sports department, and our obligation is to improve the squad every year and provide our coaches with the best players in each position.

"We expect a busy market. We have been working on it for some time and we hope it turns out in a positive way."

On the possibility of Nabil Fekir leaving, he also said: "Nabil is an important player for us, with a valid contract, one of our captains. Not only his situation but that of anyone who is part of this entity, if an offer comes and it is beneficial for everyone we will sit down, evaluate it and make a decision.

"But today there is no open situation with Nabill and we will see how the weeks go by."