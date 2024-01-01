Chelsea midfielder Caicedo: Maresca system similar to Brighton's

Moises Caicedo is confident new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca will be good for him.

The Ecuador midfielder says he's be stronger for a first season in a Chelsea shirt.

Advertisement Advertisement

"At the beginning it was tough for me because it is a big club and that you always have to win every game. It was tough for me as I was at Brighton where the pressure is less. Chelsea is different," he told chelseafc.com.

"There’s a lot of pressure because of the club’s history, the players who were here. It was really tough to be there, but in the last four or five months I felt more comfortable at the club because I had a lot of people around me.

"(I was struggling with) confidence because I have the quality, and I know the player I am.

"But sometimes if you are not strong in your mind it is difficult. After every game I watch my game. A guy I speak to regularly told me, 'Moises, you are a good player, you can do whatever you want on the pitch with responsibility. Just trust in yourself. If Chelsea paid that for you, it’s because you are a very good player'.

"I hope to perform even better and show my qualities."

On Maresca, Caicedo added: "He plays like the same system that I played in Brighton. He wants the same. He wants me to show my quality, to have good personality, to show to my team-mates that I am the boss on the pitch.

"For sure, I will be a good player with him."