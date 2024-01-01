Enzo, James & the France fiasco: How Chelsea's young players showed up bellowing politicians

COMMENT: On the pitch. On the scoreboard. For Chelsea, this summer's tour of the US has raised more questions than answers. But inside the squad. Within the dressing room. Things are decidedly more positive...

To be fair, this column couldn't see it. Certainly not the result we see today. Yes, perhaps Enzo Fernandez would remain a Chelsea player. Yes, maybe his French teammates would forgive him. But you fancied there would be lingering tension. A tension that would spill out onto the pitch...

Advertisement Advertisement

But the way the players and their manager, Enzo Maresca, handled the whole Fernandez-France fiasco does suggest a genuine, close connection has developed amongst these young Chelsea players. Something which can only mean good things for the club and team.

Certainly Marcus Bettinelli believes so. At 32, the reserve goalkeeper is the oldest member of this Blues squad. And he admits he and his young captain Reece James believe the spirit within the ranks is something not seen at Cobham in years.

"When I look at this squad, Reece and I were talking the other day and we were saying it definitely feels like this is the closest the group has felt over the last couple of years," stated Bettinelli.

"The closer we are off the pitch, it is only going to transcend on the pitch and both Reece and I were saying this feels like the closest and the most family-like it has felt over the last couple of years."

It surely was that spirit which allowed Maresca to navigate and avoid a potential disaster involving his most valuable player and the squad's French contingent. How or where this spirit has been generated, only the likes of James and Bettinelli can tell us. But credit the captain and other 'senior' players in finding unity within a squad of players brought in from the four corners of the globe. Again, this column was cynical. We dubbed this group mercenaries, with no connection to the club nor eachother. But after all the ups and downs of these past 12 months, they've found a way to come together.

Without such a connection, there'd be little chance of the Fernandez incident being settled as swiftly as it did. And this was no PR job. Maresca's decision to virtually confirm the Argentine as his new vice-captain against Real Madrid further proof that all is well inside the dressing room.

It was another defeat for Chelsea on tour, this time in Charlotte. But when James handed his armband to Fernandez as he was being substituted, after all the speculation these past two weeks, the gesture was as good as any preseason win. This squad is united. They're mature. And they're putting Chelsea ahead of any lingering individual resentment.

"He's one of the important players,” Maresca said in the aftermath.

“To be honest, I think when we changed Reece, he gave the 'bracelet' to Enzo and this shows how Enzo is respected inside the squad. I think it's quite clear.”

Like with James and his leadership, "I spoke with Enzo and everyone involved, but those conversations will be between ourselves," this was also a test of Maresca's management. And given the result, both captain and coach have proven themselves worthy of their positions.

Football moves quick. Indeed, at breakneck speed. But let's not mess about. It cannot be forgotten that this was an international incident. The governments of Argentina and France traded insults. Ministers were sacked and reinstated. And FIFA and the FA have both threatened to stick their unwanted oar in.

But it was those directly involved who showed the maturity and leadership to get through this incident in the most positive fashion. Indeed, while France and Argentina's players were throwing handbags in Paris, those slighted at Chelsea were welcoming Fernandez back into the fold.

"To be honest, we all feel very comfortable, very good because Enzo is back," Maresca also stated this week. "He had a chat with all of us just to clarify there were no bad intentions and the lads all accepted.

"Everyone is speaking with each other, everyone is laughing. This is exactly what I expected because I knew there was never any bad intentions and they are all good people. But all of us, sometimes we do mistakes."

Seeing Fernandez with the Chelsea armband in Charlotte was confirmation. If there were still issues, there'd be no chance of his teammates accepting being led by the Argentine.

James' actions, supported by Maresca, was a public show of unity. What could've been a preseason disaster, has only brought the squad closer together. And it's definitely something their new manager and his staff can build upon.