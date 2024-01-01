Disasi speaks on upbeat personality, recovery and potential return against Inter Milan

After crucial surgery this summer, Chelsea defender Axel Disasi is yet to feature in preseason but has spoken about his upcoming return in the next few weeks.

Disasi had hernia surgery which has affected his build-up to the new campaign but has opened up about a number of topics including his recovery.

“I am back on the pitch, not fully, but I’m close. I am feeling good. There is some strength that I lost from my injury that I have to get back, but I hope I will be fit very soon.”

“You won’t see the injured players in full training but we are still working very hard on our side. We do particular stuff. Sometimes I do stuff a defender has to do in relation to the way the manager wants to play, so when I come back with the team, I’m not lost.”

He Spoke on Enzo Maresca’s style of play and how he is adapting to it before returning to the pitch.

“The idea of the coach is very clear; I think I will learn very quickly. He wants to hold on to the football with a lot of possession and these are the things I like. I am completely ready to do this, and I will enjoy playing in this way.”

The 26-year-old also spoke on his personality and what he brings to the squad on and off the pitch.

‘I am someone who likes to make jokes and make people laugh,’ Disasi says. ‘I like to support my teammates when they are in bad moments. It’s just my feeling, my behaviour”

“I try to put it on the pitch of course. I am sometimes very aggressive - I like to celebrate my tackles and stuff like that - but I can also be very funny and very chill and cool.”

“Also, off the pitch, I’m like this, I will always laugh and make jokes and have fun with my guys. For me, it’s important the fans know I can be both.”

The club's final friendly is against Inter Milan and the defender hopes he will be ready what is a huge game for the club.

"I am coming back with the team, not fully, but we will see how my body reacts, and of course, if I feel ready, I will be ready to play."

"It’s been a long time since we played at home and I miss the feeling of playing at the Bridge. The atmosphere with the fans is top. I will work hard to be able to play in front of my fans because I care about them and love playing in front of them."

"The expectation is big this season and we want to do a great job to show we deserve the love they give to us."