Redknapp a fan of Forest striker Wood

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp admits he's a fan of Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood.

Advertisement Advertisement

Redknapp was previewing Monday night's clash between Forest and Crystal Palace.

He told BetVictor: "Chris Wood, talk about an underrated striker. He has scored goals for years and for different clubs. He’s not the flashiest and he’s a bit of a throwback in style but he certainly shouldn’t be underestimated.

“I think Nottingham Forest have gone under the radar; it’s been an excellent start for them.

“A point against Chelsea, a win at Anfield against Liverpool, that’s very impressive. Defensively in particular, there’s been a big improvement over the summer.

“It’s been tough for Crystal Palace, but I do think they’ll find some form. Michael Olise was such a big loss but Eddie Nketiah, whilst a totally different player, will get them goals. I think Oliver Glasner might consider playing him and Jean-Philippe Mateta as a strike pairing, that could cause a lot of problems.

“I think Palace will be determined not to lose this game and to begin to climb the table. There’s not a whole lot between these sides, I’m leaning towards a draw.”