Forest striker Wood: Another six years?

Former Newcastle United star Chris Wood is not thinking about retiring anytime soon.

Despite being in his mid-30s, Wood is shining with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

With his deal set to expire next summer, Wood admits he wants to keep playing until he is 38.

"For me, football is my life," Chris Wood said in an interview with the New Zealand Herald.

"And I do want to play as long as possible – until I can't really. That's the mindset and the plan at the moment.

“Five to six years is probably what I'm looking at."

"I'd love to go to 38 but that's obviously down to a lot of things; club, national team, fitness, everything like that – it all rolls into one.

“So you can have a plan but as 16 years have shown me in football, plans don't always work out."