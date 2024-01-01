Palace boss Glasner admits Wharton facing surgery blow

Tribal Football
Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is facing groin surgery.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner admits they may need to withdraw Wharton from the frontline if the pain persists.

Glasner said: “Believe me, we’re discussing it often. Not every day, but during the international break. It is a decision we will take together.

“We are talking with him and, if we have to do it, finding the right moment. Or,  the other side, his body will tell us. If the pain gets worse, then we have to do it.

“At the moment, it’s okay. He can do all the training sessions. Pain: some days more, some days less. He is the first guy (into the training ground) in the morning, together with Marc (Guehi). He is here at 8:30 in the morning and leaving very late,   a lot of treatment.

“We need him, he knows this, and he is here for the team. We hope it gets better, but, to be honest, it doesn’t look like that."

