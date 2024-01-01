Tribal Football
Gibbs-White seen on crutches as Forest suffer injury concern ahead of Palace game

Nottingham Forest striker Morgan Gibbs-White has been seen on crutches this week just days before the club is set to face Crystal Palace.

The Forest captain has been on the sidelines with an injury he sustained in the last match against Chelsea, with him resting over the international break.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo said,"I hope for the best," when asked about the midfielder’s condition and if he would be available for Monday, but after social media footage emerged it looks like Gibbs-White is unlikely to start. 

A video posted to TikTok by the No.10's girlfriend Britney De Villiers on Wednesday evening showed the pair together. However, the Forest star had a protective boot over his right foot as he hobbled on crutches suggesting he could not put pressure on his injury. 

If Gibbs-White cannot put pressure on his foot then it is almost certain that he cannot play 90 minutes for Forest meaning they will have to replace him with the likely candidate being Elliott Anderson who has had limited starts since joining from Newcastle United. 

