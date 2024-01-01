Tribal Football
Red Bull Salzburg want Liverpool playmaker on loan

Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg are prepared to take Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic on loan.

The Austrian giants are managed by former Liverpool assistant manager Pep Ljinders.

The BBC state that he is ready to bring Bajcetic to the club, having secured Bobby Clark permanently.

The midfielder, who is only 19, has struggled with injury issues over the past year.

While Bajcetic is rated highly at Anfield, a year on loan may be what he needs to find his best form.

The club hope the Spaniard will be able to get back to full fitness and play regularly.

