DONE DEAL: Liverpool midfielder Clark signs for Red Bull Salzburg in Lijnders reunion

Liverpool midfielder Bobby Clark has joined Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg as he reunites with Jurgen Klopp's assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders.

The 19-year-old made 14 senior appearances for the club but was most impressive at youth level where he progressed through the system to become a bench player for the first team.

Clark’s deal includes a 17.5% sell-on clause and an option for the Reds to match any future bids for the youngster who has a lot of potential.

Liverpool released a club statement wishing the midfielder all the best.

"Everyone at LFC wishes Bobby all the best for his future."

Jurgen Klopp was a huge fan of Clark and was a talent he nursed since joining the club, the midfielder was unlikely to get any minutes on the pitch this season which explains Lijnders choice to snap him up this summer and give him the chance he needs.