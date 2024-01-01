Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Chelsea submit bid for Atletico Madrid playmaker
Man Utd "far, far ahead" of AC Milan in Fofana race
Forest midfielder wanted by Man Utd this summer

RB Salzburg table third Clark offer as Newcastle step in

RB Salzburg table third Clark offer as Newcastle step in
RB Salzburg table third Clark offer as Newcastle step in
RB Salzburg table third Clark offer as Newcastle step inAction Plus
Red Bull Salzburg are said to have put in a third bid for Bobby Clark this week.

The Liverpool youngster is a prime target for new Salzburg boss and previous Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders.Chronicle Live claims that Salzburg have seen bids of £6m and £8m turned down so far.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The teenager's former club Newcastle United were also informed they could get involved.

However, they are going to follow his progress and will not stand in the way of a Salzburg move.

Several Championship clubs want Clark on loan, including Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City, Derby County, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Millwall, Norwich City, Preston North End, Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield United.

Mentions
Premier LeagueClark BobbySalzburgNewcastle UtdLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Palace reject Guehi offer; set sale price
RB Salzburg to try again for Liverpool youngster Clark
Liverpool willing to sell Gomez this summer