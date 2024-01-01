RB Salzburg table third Clark offer as Newcastle step in

Red Bull Salzburg are said to have put in a third bid for Bobby Clark this week.

The Liverpool youngster is a prime target for new Salzburg boss and previous Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders.Chronicle Live claims that Salzburg have seen bids of £6m and £8m turned down so far.

The teenager's former club Newcastle United were also informed they could get involved.

However, they are going to follow his progress and will not stand in the way of a Salzburg move.

Several Championship clubs want Clark on loan, including Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City, Derby County, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Millwall, Norwich City, Preston North End, Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield United.