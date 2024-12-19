Tribal Football
Real Valladolid defender wanted by Man City, Chelsea and Bournemouth this winter

Ansser Sadiq
Real Valladolid defender wanted by Man City, Chelsea and Bournemouth this winter
Real Valladolid defender wanted by Man City, Chelsea and Bournemouth this winterAction Plus
Real Valladolid defender Juma Bah could be in line for a Premier League move this winter.

The 18-year-old is wanted by Newcastle United, who are willing to pay a sizable fee for his signature.

Per Sportitalia, a £8.3M bid has already been put through by the Magpies.

There are other teams showing interest in the teenager, including Manchester City, Chelsea, and Bournemouth.

Newcastle are hoping that they can steal a march on their rivals in the pursuit of Bah.

The talent is seen as having both the physique and the technical qualities to thrive in the Premier League.

