Big Prem trio chasing Valladolid winger Moro

Premier League interest in Real Valladolid winger Raul Moro is intensifying.

Nottingham Forest have been following Moro this season, but now face major competition ahead of the January market.

Sport says Moro's form in a struggling Valladolid team has brought him to the attention to bigger clubs.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham are also following him closely.

Valladolid would be prepared to sell for around €10m, which would be immediately put towards team strengthening for the second-half of the season.

