Prem alert as Musiala casts fresh doubt on Bayern Munich agreement

Bayern Munich’s star attacker Jamal Musiala has confirmed that he won't sign a new deal.

The 21-year-old former Chelsea youth team product wants to stay with the Bavarians.

However, he has a contract until 2026 and as Manchester City and Liverpool watch on, Musiala is not minded to quickly renew on lesser terms.

"Unfortunately I can't give the fans a Christmas present," Germany international Musiala told Bild.

"There won't be any news in the near future.

"All in all, all the parameters that contribute to this big decision have to feel good and right for me."