Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs open to Garnacho, Mainoo offers
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: What do I know about Pachuca?
Man Utd looking at Atalanta star to replace failing forward this January
Atletico Madrid preparing a huge bid for Man Utd star Garnacho

Prem alert as Musiala casts fresh doubt on Bayern Munich agreement

Ansser Sadiq
Prem alert as Musiala casts fresh doubt on Bayern Munich agreement
Prem alert as Musiala casts fresh doubt on Bayern Munich agreementAction Plus
Bayern Munich’s star attacker Jamal Musiala has confirmed that he won't sign a new deal.

The 21-year-old former Chelsea youth team product wants to stay with the Bavarians.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, he has a contract until 2026 and as Manchester City and Liverpool watch on, Musiala is not minded to quickly renew on lesser terms.

"Unfortunately I can't give the fans a Christmas present," Germany international Musiala told Bild

"There won't be any news in the near future.

"All in all, all the parameters that contribute to this big decision have to feel good and right for me."

Mentions
BundesligaMusiala JamalBayern MunichBavariansChelseaLiverpoolManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Inter Milan plan big Jan market; Liverpool turn to Frimpong; Jaissle on West Ham list
Bayern Munich chairman Hainer reaffirms hopes keeping Man City, Liverpool target Musiala
Real Madrid cast wide net seeking 'new Toni Kroos'