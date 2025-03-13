Arteta: Arsenal must really go for it against Real Madrid

Arsenal boss Arteta: We must really go for it against Real Madrid

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says they club should be proud reaching the Champions League quarterfinals.

After last night's 2-2 draw with PSV, Arsenal reached the final eight 9-3 on aggregate. Oleks Zinchenko and Declan Rice struck for the Gunners.

“We’re very happy again to be in the quarter-finals for the second consecutive season, that’s very difficult to achieve," said Arteta.

“For a big club, (15 years) is a long time so that shows you how difficult it is to do it. Big credit to the boys and we want much more; we know that we are capable, we have the ability to do it and certainly we really want it.

“We have to make it happen now, we have to use the home advantage in the first leg and really create something unique here and really go for it.”

On being able to test his fringe players last night, Arteta also said: “It was very good and certainly because they haven’t played for a long time.

“For example Jakub (Kiwior) or Ben (White), especially in the right unit, it was all new and very different to usual. The boys adapted to try very hard and I’m very pleased that they got the minutes.

“We have to share the goals when we don’t have a player that is consistently scoring a lot of goals so it’s great. Alex (Zinchenko) scored a beautiful goal today, the second as well, it was a great contribution from Raz and a late run from Declan which is the second game in a row that he’s doing it, so it’s good habits.”