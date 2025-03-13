Zinchenko admits Arsenal focus quickly set on Real Madrid

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal fullback Oleks Zinchenko says they must be at their best for Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals.

After last night's 2-2 draw with PSV, Arsenal reached the final eight 9-3 on aggregate.

“We should be proud of this,” Zinchenko said at the final whistle. “Of course, we are looking for something bigger, but this is what we need to prove on the pitch, not by talking. I think we are in a very interesting stage of the season where obviously every game is like a final.

Real Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in the world, they’ve won this competition 15 times, and they have a lot of world-class players and experience. But we just need to show our best performances, and we are all looking forward to these games.”

The Ukraine captain also said: “When you're playing at this stage, you just need to be the best.

"If you want to win and achieve something, you need to be at your best level first and then you need to compete with the others.”

