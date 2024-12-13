Tribal Football
Most Read
Maresca takes 11 Chelsea academy players to Astana
Chelsea and Sancho closer to settling permanent deal
DONE DEAL? Leon agrees Man Utd move
Real Betis coach Pellegrini plans to play kids against Petrocub

Real Madrid watching Chelsea prospect Acheampong

Ansser Sadiq
Real Madrid watching Chelsea prospect Acheampong
Real Madrid watching Chelsea prospect AcheampongLaLiga
Real Madrid are scouring the Premier League for a new right-back signing.

The Santiago Bernabeu club are hoping to lure Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Advertisement
Advertisement

If they are not able to bring in the top class defender, they will go with an alternative.

Per AS, they have serious interest in Chelsea’s youngster Josh Acheamong.

Given Alexander-Arnold is a free agent, he will not have a huge transfer fee attached to him.

If Los Blancos do miss out on him, the alternative being affordable would help. 

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueLaLigaAcheampong JoshAlexander-Arnold TrentReal MadridChelseaLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Inter Milan plan big Jan market; Liverpool turn to Frimpong; Jaissle on West Ham list
Real Madrid make contact with Man Utd fullback Dalot
Real Madrid cast wide net seeking 'new Toni Kroos'