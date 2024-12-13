Real Madrid watching Chelsea prospect Acheampong

Real Madrid are scouring the Premier League for a new right-back signing.

The Santiago Bernabeu club are hoping to lure Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

If they are not able to bring in the top class defender, they will go with an alternative.

Per AS, they have serious interest in Chelsea’s youngster Josh Acheamong.

Given Alexander-Arnold is a free agent, he will not have a huge transfer fee attached to him.

If Los Blancos do miss out on him, the alternative being affordable would help.

