Real Madrid make contact with Man Utd fullback Dalot

Real Madrid are eyeing Manchester United fullback Diogo Dalot.

The Portugal international is viewed as an alternative to Liverpool's Bosman prospect Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Relevo says Dalot, 25, is also an option for Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants have already made contact with the Portuguese's representatives regarding a possible deal.

But any move will be difficult, with United rating Dalot in the €50m range - at least.

As such, Alexander-Arnold remains the first choice for Real Madrid as they seek a new fullback addition in 2025.

 

