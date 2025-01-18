Real Madrid to make new Jan attempt for Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are ready to make a new attempt to sign Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Off contract in June, it's expected that Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid at the end of the season.

However, given the team's form concerns, Real plan to try again to sign the defender this month.

Real attempted to open talks with Liverpool over a January deal before Christmas, but were immediately shut down.

Marca says almost a month on and Real are ready to try again - and will rely on the player to push for a deal from his end.

Real want to do business with Liverpool before the window closes for around £25m.