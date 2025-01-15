Tribal Football
Real Madrid give up on trying to sign Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold this winter

Ansser Sadiq
Spanish giants Real Madrid have given up hope of bringing Trent Alexander-Arnold to the club this winter.

The Liverpool right-back was the subject of an offer to the Reds at the start of the transfer window.

However, Liverpool are not interested in selling him midseason, while Alexander-Arnold also wants to wait until the summer.

He can then join Real as a free agent, unless he signs a new Liverpool deal.

According to Revelo, Madrid believe that a deal to sign him in January is not worth pursuing.

They will instead park their interest in the summer and hope that Alexander-Arnold joins them.

