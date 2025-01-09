Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Man Utd's Mainoo wants massive pay-rise to stay
Arsenal learn wage demands for Athletic Bilbao winger Williams
Out of form Man Utd striker has no intention of leaving this winter

Bayern Munich to challenge Real Madrid for Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold

Ansser Sadiq
Bayern Munich to challenge Real Madrid for Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold
Bayern Munich to challenge Real Madrid for Liverpool's Alexander-ArnoldAction Plus
German giants Bayern Munich could look to challenge Real Madrid for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back is a hot property as he will be a free agent during the summer transfer window.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Alexander-Arnold can already negotiate a pre-contract with a team outside England.

German outlet Kicker suggests Bayern are keeping an eye on the situation at present.

They know Real are favorites but are ready to jump in if they get any encouragement.

Alexander-Arnold is not believed to have made up his mind about whether to stay at Liverpool or leave.

Mentions
Alexander-Arnold TrentBayern MunichReal MadridLiverpoolFootball TransfersPremier LeagueLaLigaBundesliga
Related Articles
Glen Johnson: Liverpool boo-boys will drive out Alexander-Arnold - but no need to buy replacement
Liverpool hero Carragher convinced Alexander-Arnold agents encouraging Real Madrid offer
Liverpool make new contract offer to Alexander-Arnold