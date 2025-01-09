Bayern Munich to challenge Real Madrid for Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold

German giants Bayern Munich could look to challenge Real Madrid for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back is a hot property as he will be a free agent during the summer transfer window.

Alexander-Arnold can already negotiate a pre-contract with a team outside England.

German outlet Kicker suggests Bayern are keeping an eye on the situation at present.

They know Real are favorites but are ready to jump in if they get any encouragement.

Alexander-Arnold is not believed to have made up his mind about whether to stay at Liverpool or leave.