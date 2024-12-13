Real Madrid to bid for two Man Utd defenders in shock January move

Real Madrid are assessing two Manchester United defenders for the winter transfer window.

Los Blancos are ken on both Diogo Dalot and Lisandro Martinez for their team.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao are all injured for Real.

Per talkSPORT, manager Carlo Ancelotti is set to target Dalot and Martinez as replacements.

However, new United boss Ruben Amorim uses a three center back formation, which means he needs more defenders in his squad.

United releasing either of these players midseason appears very unlikely.