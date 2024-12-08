Real Madrid target Saliba makes clear Arsenal stand

Arsenal defender William Saliba insists his head won't be turned by any outside interest.

The France defender is a target for Real Madrid, but Saliba says he can't be tempted away.

Advertisement Advertisement

He insisted: “I feel at home here.

“I signed for the club five years ago but it’s only my third season and I’m enjoying everything — the players, staff and fans.”

Asked at an Arsenal in the Community visit to Islington’s Ashmount Primary School if he sees himself as a long-term Gooner, Saliba replied: “Yeah, of course.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play