Real Madrid target Saliba makes clear Arsenal stand
Arsenal defender William Saliba insists his head won't be turned by any outside interest.

The France defender is a target for Real Madrid, but Saliba says he can't be tempted away.

He insisted: “I feel at home here.

“I signed for the club five years ago but it’s only my third season and I’m enjoying everything — the players, staff and fans.”

Asked at an Arsenal in the Community visit to Islington’s Ashmount Primary School if he sees himself as a long-term Gooner, Saliba replied: “Yeah, of course.”

 

