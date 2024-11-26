Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti warns Arsenal, Napoli off Guler
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti insists Arda Guler remains in his plans.

The Turkey midfielder has battled for minutes this season, which has led to interest from Arsenal and Napoli.

But Ancelotti said yesterday: "When the team plays well, it is because everyone contributes. Arda has contributed a lot when it comes to creativity in the final third, he gets close to scoring, he has a complete game.

"These are players that we can trust right now because the demands on the matches are very high.

"We need everyone going forward."

 

