Davies agent sets up Man Utd, Real Madrid meetings after Bayern Munich meltdown

The agent of Bayern Munich wing-back Alphonso Davies is ready for talks with Real Madrid AND Manchester United.

Davies is off contract in June, meaning he can sign a pre-contract with either European giant from January 1.

BILD's Christian Falk is reporting Nick Househ, Davies' agent, is fed up with Bayern Munich's negotiating tactics.

Thus, Falk states, the agent has taken measures to show his discontent. Househ canceled a trip to Munich to meet in person and held the last meeting electronically. The agent was surprised that Max Eberl, Munich sports director, did not participate.

Now Davies' agent is urging the player to listen more to his two main suitors: Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Falk claims that there are meetings scheduled with both clubs in January.