Bournemouth are eyeing Real Madrid fullback Fran Garcia.

Relevo says the Cherries see Garcia as a potential replacement for Milos Kerkez.

Hungary international Kerkez is being linked with a big club move away.

And aware of the growing interest in their left-back, Bournemouth are preparing to sign a replacement, with Garcia their top target.

However, any move for the Spaniard will be dependent on the sale of Kerkez.