Real Madrid shop in Premier League for defensive signing

Real Madrid are targeting the Premier League transfer market as they seek a new centre-half signing this summer.

AS says Real have three big names in mind as they plan to sign a young defender to eventually succeed veteran Toni Rudiger.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is being considered, as is Bournemouth stopper Dean Huijsen and Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate.

Interestingly, Konate is in the middle of new contract talks, with Real Madrid threatening Liverpool's plans.

The France international is now inside the final 18 months of his current deal.