Real Madrid spy Bosman opportunity for Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid see Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold has a Bosman prospect for the New Year.

The Reds defender has emerged as a target for Real, with Dani Carvalho now in his veteran years and fitness concerns persisting for Ferland Mendy.

Alexander-Arnold's current deal is now inside it's final 12 months and he has shown little enthusiasm about discussing new terms.

Watching on has been Real, with Relevo reporting club chiefs spy a Bosman opportunity.

Real will not move for Alexander-Arnold now, but have plans to secure him to a pre-contract after the New Year.