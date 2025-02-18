UNCOVERED: Huijsen's buyout clause revealed as Real Madrid, Spurs circle

The buyout clause in Dean Huijsen's contract at Bournemouth has been revealed.

The young defender is attracting major interest from across Europe, including from Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Huijsen moved to Bournemouth last summer from Juventus, having spent last season on-loan with AS Roma.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is now reporting Huijsen's Cherries deal carries a £50m buyout clause, which comes into effect this summer.

However, there is no guarantee that Huijsen would seek a move away from Dean Court at the end of this season.

"We’re doing well and I think we can qualify for Europe," he recentlly told The Guardian. "We have the quality and the potential.

"Who wouldn’t want to play in Europe? I think everyone would like that. It would go down in the history of the club. It would be great for all of the players, fans and everyone involved. I think it is realistic with how we are playing.

"We are doing well and all of the stats show that it’s not just luck and we deserve to be here. We just need to keep on working hard, stay humble and continue proving ourselves."