Real Madrid interested in Everton defender Branthwaite in £75M summer move

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of the summer transfer window.

The England international, who made his debut under Carlo Ancelotti, has flourished under David Moyes.

Madrid is looking to refresh their backline as Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Eder Militao begin to show signs of aging.

Their shortlist reportedly features left-sided centre-back Branthwaite alongside Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate and Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen, the latter with a £50M release clause.

Everton values Branthwaite at around £75million after rejecting Manchester United's bids of roughly £50M, while Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea remain interested.

Despite being contracted until 2027, Everton have yet to open negotiations on a new deal for the 22-year-old, per The Mail.