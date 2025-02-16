Liverpool defender Konate on PSG, Real Madrid interest: It's flattering

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate says interest from PSG is flattering.

The France international has been linked with PSG and Real Madrid over the past week.

Konate told Telefoot: "Hearing big clubs like that being interested is very flattering but now I'm focusing on this season, I want to win everything, take as many titles as possible and then everything that happens in relation to my contractual situation, it's my agents, my advisors who take care of that."

Asked about facing PSG in the Champions League, Konate also said: "It would be nice on a personal level because I come from there, my parents and my family live there, all my friends are there.

"I grew up with people in Leipzig and when there was Leipzig-PSG, they were for PSG instead of supporting me even though I grew up with them (laughs)."