Real Madrid set to offer Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold a four year contract in summer move

Zack Oaten
Real Madrid set to offer Alexander-Arnold a four year contract in summer move
Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly set to offer Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold a four year deal.

This is according to Cadena SER who report that the world class defender will not sign a new deal with the club and will allow his current deal to expire at the end of the season. 

Real Madrid will offer him a four-year deal that will put him on the second rung of their salary scale, behind the likes of Vinicius Junior or Jude Bellingham with the English midfielder set to be a major factor in drawing the Liverpool star in. 

Bellingham has become great friends with the 26-year-old after a number of England camps and holidays together in recent years. 

First-choice right-back Dani Carvajal is out until at least October of next year meaning Madrid are desperate to bring in a replacement as soon as possible. With negotiations still stalled between the two parties it means it is the perfect opportunity for the European champions to strike and bring in one of the best defenders in the world for free. 

