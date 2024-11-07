Tribal Football
Real Madrid chasing RB Leipzig defender Lukeba

RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba is on Real Madrid's radar.

Marca says Real Madrid plans to buy a centre-back this summer.

Lukeba, 21, is at the top of the wish list, despite the fact that he recently extended with RB Leipzig .

The French centre-back, who is tied until 2029, is said to have a €90m buyout clause.

Real Madrid are also continuing its search for a right-back - who will replace the injured Dani Carvajal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, 26, remains the top priority and Real Madrid will make a serious attempt to buy him from Liverpool in January.

