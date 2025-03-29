Bournemouth boss Iraola aware of Huijsen Real Madrid rumours

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola insists there's no surprise over the transfer interest in young defender Dean Huijsen.

A summer signing from Juventus, Huijsen's form has seen him his first caps with Spain this past week and his father, Donny, hold talks with Real Madrid.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked about the developments, Iraola said: "It is not that we are surprised, he has been playing consistently and has performed very well. He has improved a lot even during the season.

"He has faced very difficult forwards, we knew we had a very good player."

Asked if Huijsen will be a Cherries player next season, Iraola added: "You will have to ask him."