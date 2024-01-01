Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Lille ace Gomes: I felt lost at Man Utd under Solskjaer
Man Utd board to enter meeting with Ten Hag decision made

Real Madrid ready to challenge Arsenal for Ajax defender Hato

Real Madrid ready to challenge Arsenal for Ajax defender Hato
Real Madrid ready to challenge Arsenal for Ajax defender HatoLaLiga
Real Madrid are ready to challenge Arsenal for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato.

Hato attracted enquiries from the Gunners over the summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And Marca says Arsenal and Real Madrid are eyeing the fullback for the January market.

Hato is viewed by Real as potential cover for Dani Carvajal, who's season is now over after suffering a serious knee injury in Saturday's victory over Villarreal.

Real chiefs are keen on Hato, though acknowledge they'll face stiff competition, including from Arsenal, should they firm up their interest in January.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHato JorrelArsenalReal MadridAjaxLaLigaEredivisieFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Girona midfielder Van de Beek: Was Ajax return an option?
Rudiger: Yamal quite scary; I want this Arsenal defender at Real Madrid
REVEALED: Four Euro giants in Bayer Leverkusen contact for Wirtz