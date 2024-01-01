Real Madrid ready to challenge Arsenal for Ajax defender Hato

Real Madrid are ready to challenge Arsenal for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato.

Hato attracted enquiries from the Gunners over the summer.

And Marca says Arsenal and Real Madrid are eyeing the fullback for the January market.

Hato is viewed by Real as potential cover for Dani Carvajal, who's season is now over after suffering a serious knee injury in Saturday's victory over Villarreal.

Real chiefs are keen on Hato, though acknowledge they'll face stiff competition, including from Arsenal, should they firm up their interest in January.