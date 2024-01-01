Rudiger: Yamal quite scary; I want this Arsenal defender at Real Madrid

Tribal Football
Real Madrid defender Toni Rudiger admits he's a fan of Barcelona whiz Lamine Yamal.

Rudiger says he's impressed by the potential of the 17 year-old.

"You have to give credence to what he does... He is ridiculous, ridiculous. He has an impressive future ahead of him," the 31-year-old told Inside Scoop.

"I hope he stays healthy because you should never wish harm on anyone. The player he is for Barcelona as a 17-year-old, what he did in the European Championship... It's quite scary, quite scary. He has a bright future."

Rüdiger also answers the question of who would be the ideal centre-back signing for Real Madrid.

"Having (William) Saliba would be fantastic. He is one of the three best centre-backs in the world along with (Virgil) van Dijk and Gabriel," he added.

