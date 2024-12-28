Real Madrid ponder move for Man City defender Gvardiol

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol is on Real Madrid's radar.

Relevo says Real are in the market for a new centre-half, with Gvardiol featuring high on their shortlist.

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven is also under consideration.

The issue for Real will be the valuations of both players by their Premier League clubs.

As such, they're also willing to consider RB Leipzig's Castello Lukaba for the winter market.