Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal relief over initial Saka injury shocker
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
Odegaard on Arsenal's Ipswich clash without Saka and Sterling: We are fully locked in
Ipswich midfielder Phillips: Arsenal showed themselves a very good team

Real Madrid ponder move for Man City defender Gvardiol

Paul Vegas
Real Madrid ponder move for Man City defender Gvardiol
Real Madrid ponder move for Man City defender GvardiolLaLiga
Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol is on Real Madrid's radar.

Relevo says Real are in the market for a new centre-half, with Gvardiol featuring high on their shortlist.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven is also under consideration.

The issue for Real will be the valuations of both players by their Premier League clubs.

As such, they're also willing to consider RB Leipzig's Castello Lukaba for the winter market.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGvardiol Joskovan de Ven MickyReal MadridManchester CityTottenhamRB LeipzigLukeba CastelloFootball TransfersLaLiga
Related Articles
Arsenal, Man City and Real Madrid chasing Belgian wonderkid at Genk
Real Madrid pull out of pursuit of Man Utd, Barcelona target Mastantuono
Prem trio rival Barcelona for Bayern Munich Bosman prospect Sane