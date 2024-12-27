Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal, Man City and Real Madrid chasing Belgian wonderkid at Genk
Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid are locked in a race to secure a talented teenager.

The three giant clubs are all chasing after Genk midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas.

The 17-year-old is a huge prospect, as he is already a Belgium under-21 international.

He has played 17 times this season, scoring his first professional goal recently against Anderlecht.

SPORT24 in Greece are linking Arsenal and Chelsea with a move, but football.london states the Blues’ interest is not as concrete.

The player’s father told Het Laatste Nieuws: "RB Leipzig, Milan and even Manchester City invited us several times to come and look; we didn't like it. The only team outside Genk where we had discussions was Ajax."

