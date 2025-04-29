Real Madrid place Arsenal defender Saliba top of shopping list

Real Madrid are placing William Saliba at the top of their summer shopping list.

The Arsenal defender, reports Marca, is Real's No1 target for the close-season transfer window.

Real management are planning to overhaul their defence and Saliba is the centre-half they want to sign for next season.

The France international signed a new deal with Gunners last year, though it only runs to 2027. There is also no option included in the agreement.

Saliba had a 100 per cent playing record in the Premier League last season and has featured in all but two of games this term.

Real are turning to Saliba amid fitness doubts over David Alaba and also a potential lengthy suspension for Toni Rudiger after his clash with match officials at the end of Saturday's Copa del Rey final defeat.