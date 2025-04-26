Man Utd make Espanyol contact for Garcia; Arsenal still keen

Tribal Football
Manchester United have made a move for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

The Sun says Spanish sources are reporting United have made contact with Espanyol for the Spain U21 international.

Garcia saw a move to Arsenal blocked by Espanyol last summer and is also a target for Real Madrid.

The 23 year-old's contract carries a £21m buyout clause, which rises to £25m in the final weeks of the summer market.

United are keen, with Arsenal also still interested as they prepare to lose on-loan Bournemouth keeper Neto back to the Cherries this summer.

