Arsenal pair Arteta and Berta agree on priority transfer target

Paul Vegas
Arsenal are prioritising a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Both Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and newly-appointed football chief Andrea Berta are united in their aim to bring Zubimendi to London.

The pair are in agreement that Zubimendi's pursuit must be made a priority, says ESPN.

However, any deal will face competition from Real Madrid, which see the Spain international as a potential replacement for Luka Modric.

Arsenal are prepared to go as high as €60m to land Zubimendi in the early part of this summer's transfer window.

