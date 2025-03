Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga on Man City summer wish-list

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is on Manchester City's wish-list for the summer market.

Real Madrid signed Camavinga, 22, from Ligue Une Stade Rennes in the summer of 2021.

The France international has a contract that runs until 2029.

Now Sky Deutshland reports City are showing interest in the midfielder.

The English giants are actively following Camavinga ahead of the summer transfer window.

City have a good relationship with the player's agency CAA Stellar - who handled Omar Marmoush's transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt in January.