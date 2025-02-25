Man City ready to make £124M bid for Real Madrid's Rodrygo this summer

Manchester City are reportedly preparing a massive offer for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo.

Pep Guardiola is a known admirer of the Brazilian, who played a key role in dismantling City in their Champions League clash.

While Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Jr are considered untouchable at Madrid, City believe Rodrygo could be pried away.

The 24-year-old has often found himself in the shadows of his high-profile teammates at the Bernabeu.

This season, he ranks fourth among Madrid’s star attackers in La Liga minutes and goals.

According to Okdiario, City are ready to test Madrid’s resolve with a £124M bid this summer, having previously made an approach last year, which Rodrygo turned down in favor of staying in Spain.