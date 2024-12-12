Real Madrid locked in talks with reps for Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are putting together their move for Trent Alexander-Arnold this winter.

Los Blancos are determined to bring in the right-back when the season ends, when he will be a free agent.

Per Cadena SER, Real are speaking to the player’s representatives to gauge his interest.

While there is no firm agreement, there is a hope that he may even sign a pre-contract in January.

Alexander-Arnold is one of three star players out of contract at Liverpool this summer.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk are the other two, although they appear more likely to stay than leave at present.

