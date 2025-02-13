Tribal Football
Most Read
Atalanta attacker De Ketelaere: A great feeling returning to Club Brugge
Man Utd chiefs working on senior player clearout
Chelsea's decision to sign Willian meant they couldn't chase Man Utd's Garnacho this winter
Man Utd squad questions Amorim's tactical system after mixed results

Prem trio rival Real Madrid for wantaway RB Leipzig defender Lukeba

Paul Vegas
Prem trio rival Real Madrid for wantaway RB Leipzig defender Lukeba
Prem trio rival Real Madrid for wantaway RB Leipzig defender LukebaLaLiga
RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba is attracting interest from Europe's biggest clubs.

BILD says Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all following Lukeba this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In October, Lukeba chose to extend his contract, despite great interest from major clubs across Europe.

The defender signed until the summer of 2029, with the deal including a buyout clause of €90m.

Now Lukeba's representatives are planning a major transfer for next season.

France international Lukeba has managed to score one goal in a total of 59 competitive matches for Leipzig.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRB LeipzigReal MadridChelseaLiverpoolManchester UnitedLukeba CastelloLaLigaBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea lead 13 club battle for Copenhagen whiz Bardghji
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Barcelona want Bruno; Liverpool watch Stiller; Man City losing De Bruyne
Agent admits "Liverpool, Villa and Atletico Madrid" want Red Star teen Maksimovic