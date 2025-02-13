Prem trio rival Real Madrid for wantaway RB Leipzig defender Lukeba

RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba is attracting interest from Europe's biggest clubs.

BILD says Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all following Lukeba this season.

In October, Lukeba chose to extend his contract, despite great interest from major clubs across Europe.

The defender signed until the summer of 2029, with the deal including a buyout clause of €90m.

Now Lukeba's representatives are planning a major transfer for next season.

France international Lukeba has managed to score one goal in a total of 59 competitive matches for Leipzig.