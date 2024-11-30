Real Madrid inform Liverpool of Alexander-Arnold plans

Tribal Football
Real Madrid have informed Liverpool of their plans to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold.

With the player off contract in June, Real are under no obligation to tell Liverpool of their plans to secure Alexander-Arnold to a pre-contract next year.

But talkSPORT says in the interests of maintaining good relations, Real chiefs have told Liverpool of their intentions.

Directors of both clubs met and lunched together before Liverpool's Champions League victory in midweek.

Real are in the market for a new right-back with captain Dani Carvajal not expected to return from a serious double knee injury until well into next season.

