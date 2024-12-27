Tribal Football
Most Read
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
Ex-Man Utd keeper: No-one wants Rashford; he'll go to MLS
Van Dijk sends new contract message to Liverpool board
Man Utd striker Obi-Martin raises doubts over international future

Real Madrid, Arsenal watching Bournemouth defender Huijsen

Paul Vegas
Real Madrid, Arsenal watching Bournemouth defender Huijsen
Real Madrid, Arsenal watching Bournemouth defender HuijsenAction Plus
Real Madrid are eyeing Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

The young stopper only moved to Dean Court over the summer from Juventus.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But his emergence this season under manager Andoni Iraola has brought him to the attention of Real scouts.

However, Real are not yet completely sure whether Huijsen would be ready to become a senior starter immediately.

Arsenal and Manchester United are also said to be monitoring the 19-year-old's situation.

Huijsen's contract with Bournemouth runs until the summer of 2030.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHuijsen DeanReal MadridBournemouthArsenalJuventusManchester UnitedLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Agent of Barcelona ace Olmo in England as Prem clubs wait to pounce
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd open Girona, Napoli talks; Man City desperate for midfielder; Real Madrid target fullbacks