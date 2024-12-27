Real Madrid, Arsenal watching Bournemouth defender Huijsen

Real Madrid are eyeing Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

The young stopper only moved to Dean Court over the summer from Juventus.

But his emergence this season under manager Andoni Iraola has brought him to the attention of Real scouts.

However, Real are not yet completely sure whether Huijsen would be ready to become a senior starter immediately.

Arsenal and Manchester United are also said to be monitoring the 19-year-old's situation.

Huijsen's contract with Bournemouth runs until the summer of 2030.