Real Madrid make contact with Bayern Munich wing-back Kimmich

Real Madrid have made contact with Bayern Munich wing-back Joshua Kimmich.

The Germany international is off contract at the end of this season, so leaving him now clear to negotiate Bosman terms with any foreign club.

BILD says Kimmich is in contact with Real Madrid about a possible Bosman transfer. And while he has also been linked with Liverpool and Barcelona, the player is most attracted to Real.

However, Kimmich is still in negotiations with Bayern Munich and could yet extend his stay.

The 29-year-old has scored one goal and seven assists in 28 competitive matches this season.